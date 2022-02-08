Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,236.51

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,236.51 ($30.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,306 ($31.18). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,284 ($30.89), with a volume of 3,163,212 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,540 ($34.35) to GBX 2,605 ($35.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($24.21) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,314.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.01.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

