Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 50,400 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Watsco worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,370,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $265.24 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.94. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

