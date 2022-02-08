Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 98,300 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1,104.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Saia worth $25,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Saia by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 208,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.87 and its 200 day moving average is $281.26. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.27.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.