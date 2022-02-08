Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 431,000 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 431,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Mimecast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

