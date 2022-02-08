Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.16 Million Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676,173 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Senseonics worth $25,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 453,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 407,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,134,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,464 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

