Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.21 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Crown worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

