Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.15 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $26,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

