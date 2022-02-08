Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of PGT Innovations worth $26,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

