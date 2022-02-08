Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.38 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Canopy Growth worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.4% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

