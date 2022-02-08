Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Qualtrics International worth $24,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

NYSE XM opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of -14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,009,451 shares of company stock worth $31,827,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.