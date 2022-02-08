Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 330,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

