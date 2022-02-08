Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

