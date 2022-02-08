Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,226,723 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,226,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,366,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,115,273,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.