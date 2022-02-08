Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,353,805 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353,805 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $26,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.
Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
