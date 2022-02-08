Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,353,805 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353,805 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $26,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

