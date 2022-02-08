Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 775,400 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Discovery worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $257,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,363,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.