Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 88,794 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,794 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTN opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.23 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.46 and a 200-day moving average of $319.28.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

