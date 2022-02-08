Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 8th (HUM, MTW, PPRUY, PUBGY, PXS, RACE, RADI, RGCO, RNSHF, RYCEY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 8th:

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments LLC, is an owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

