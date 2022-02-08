Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) recently:

2/1/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $174.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Crocs had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/18/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $130.00.

1/12/2022 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $246.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have increased and outpaced the industry in the past year. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar performance that continued in third-quarter 2021, thereby prompting management to raise view. Both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Crocs has been gaining from sturdy consumer demand for its brands. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities, and tapping of growth opportunities in Asia bode well. Moreover, Crocs’ immediate action to shift production, enhance factory throughput, leverage air freight, and strategically allocate units helped mitigate the impact of factory closures in Vietnam and the global supply chain issues. Management now estimates 2021 revenue growth between 62% and 65%.”

1/11/2022 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

