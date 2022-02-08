Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter .

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.35.

Shares of QSR opened at C$70.86 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QSR opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.