RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.81 and traded as low as $7.31. RF Industries shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 14,246 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 69.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 325,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

