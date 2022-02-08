RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

