Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Position Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,643 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Roblox worth $68,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,538,000 after acquiring an additional 212,158 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.