Roblox (RBLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE:RBLX opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Roblox has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.