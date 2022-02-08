Rocket Vault Reaches One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.20 or 0.07045684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.23 or 1.00307295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

