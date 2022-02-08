Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 414.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Roku worth $67,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

