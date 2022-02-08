Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $349.01

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 349.01 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 328 ($4.44). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 334.60 ($4.52), with a volume of 893,823 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.49) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.73) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.73) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

