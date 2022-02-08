Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.40 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.40 ($3.91) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($4.02) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.37) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.06) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.17) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.14) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.86 ($4.43).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.06) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.18).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

