Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,410 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $70,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,973,000 after buying an additional 322,552 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 63.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Shares of RY stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

