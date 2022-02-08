Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) traded down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartment, resthome, hospital, dementia and short term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.