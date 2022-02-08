Sabre (SABR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 205.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 39,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

