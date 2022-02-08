SafeBlast 24 Hour Volume Hits $284,354.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $284,354.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,376.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.63 or 0.00759918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00229227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.