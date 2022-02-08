Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post $51.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.51 million. Safehold posted sales of $39.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $186.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $188.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $242.96 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $261.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

SAFE stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 220,608 shares of company stock worth $15,588,006. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

