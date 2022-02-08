Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €89.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €89.00 ($102.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($157.47) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($154.02) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($158.62) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($143.68) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.00 ($143.68).

SAF opened at €107.54 ($123.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.72. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($77.21) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($106.16).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

