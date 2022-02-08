Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($154.02) to €130.00 ($149.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($166.67) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Safran has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.