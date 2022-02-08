Sam Smith Purchases 350,000 Shares of finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Sam Smith bought 350,000 shares of finnCap Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £108,500 ($146,720.76).

Shares of LON FCAP opened at GBX 31 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. finnCap Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20.25 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. finnCap Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

