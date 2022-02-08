Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Santander Consumer USA worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

