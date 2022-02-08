Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €394.30 ($453.22) and last traded at €390.90 ($449.31). 48,807 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €385.80 ($443.45).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €436.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €469.75.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.