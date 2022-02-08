Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,911,764 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £78.81 million and a PE ratio of -23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.05.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

