Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.50.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $241.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.