Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $852.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.