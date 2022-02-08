Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on February 15th (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SCRMU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 15th. Screaming Eagle Acquisition had issued 75,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

