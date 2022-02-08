Scrypta Hits Market Capitalization of $177,063.40 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $177,063.40 and $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,300,081 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,081 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

