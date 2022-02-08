Shopping (SPI) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $13.12 or 0.00030258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $732,501.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,246 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

