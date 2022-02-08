Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.68) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.85) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marshalls presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 683.20 ($9.24).

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 685 ($9.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 695.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 731.66. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 623 ($8.42) and a one year high of GBX 857 ($11.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

