Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.81) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.60) to GBX 940 ($12.71) in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,050 ($14.20) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 935.29 ($12.65).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 776.60 ($10.50) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 687 ($9.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.33). The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 866.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 903.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

