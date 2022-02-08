Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:FA opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.14. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 12.41 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.39).

In other news, insider John Conoley purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,795.13).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

