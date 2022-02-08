SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.76

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.76 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.51). SIG shares last traded at GBX 39.62 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,308,682 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.65) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.76. The company has a market capitalization of £468.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,960.69).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

