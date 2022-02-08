Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($189.66) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of WAF opened at €113.05 ($129.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €131.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €135.41. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($60.92) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($176.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

