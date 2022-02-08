Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.88

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $10.49. Sims shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 266 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

