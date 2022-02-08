Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.27. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1,301 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

